SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A goat farm started several years ago by three African refugee communities to create a source of affordable goat meat is thriving with more than 100 new goat kids and a slew of volunteers who help keep the farm running.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that the ranch provides a source of affordable, high-quality meat for the more than 7,000 refugees from Somali Bajuni, Burundi and Somali Bantu who live along the Wasatch Front.

Refugee Ismael Mohamed said the protein that the refugees were accustomed to eating in their homeland was difficult or expensive to find in Utah, mainly because it must be processed in the proper halal manner, required by those of the Muslim faith.

