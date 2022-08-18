Three men were indicted Wednesday in the death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was beaten to death four years ago in a West Virginia federal prison where he was serving a sentence for crimes that terrorized Boston in the 1970s and ’80s.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The three men were incarcerated with Bulger in the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, where Bulger, 89, had been serving two life terms for his role in 11 murders committed when he controlled Boston’s underworld for several decades.

On Oct. 30, 2018, less than 12 hours after Bulger was transferred from another prison, security camera footage showed at least two inmates rolling Bulger, who was in a wheelchair, out of view into a corner of a room. There, law enforcement officials said, they beat him with a padlock stuffed inside a sock. When guards found him, Bulger had been attacked so severely that he was “unrecognizable,” one law enforcement official said at the time. Guards undertook lifesaving measures, but Bulger was pronounced dead.

Geas and DeCologero were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, as well as assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas faces an additional charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence. McKinnon, who was on federal supervised release when he was indicted and arrested in Florida on Thursday, faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, remains at the Hazelton prison, serving a life sentence for the 2003 killing of the leader of the Genovese crime family in Springfield. DeCologero remains in the federal prison system, in a different location, according to federal prosecutors.