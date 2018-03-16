ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for making online threats to shoot CIA employees as they arrived for work.

Thirty-six-year-old William Lewis Weaver of Herndon pleaded guilty in December to threatening harm against government workers.

Court records indicate Weaver received an enhanced sentence because authorities determined he engaged in conduct showing an intent to carry out the threat. Specifically, he tried unsuccessfully to buy a shotgun. Weaver was arrested the day after the attempted purchase.

Still, the 57-month sentence he received Friday in federal court in Alexandria was less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.

Court records indicate Weaver engaged in a pattern of troubling behavior, including a disturbance at a hospital when he accused doctors of implanting a tracking chip.