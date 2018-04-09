RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi has released a video in which two male Israeli interrogators are seen threatening the then-16-year-old and commenting on her body, fair skin and “eyes of an angel.”

One of the men is seen moving to within inches of Tamimi, who remains silent.

Excerpts from the 90-minute interrogation video, viewed in full by The Associated Press, were released Monday by Tamimi’s father.

Israeli activist Jonathan Pollak says the Dec. 26 footage was in the file handed to the defense when an indictment was filed.

Under a plea deal, Tamimi is serving eight months in prison. She was arrested Dec. 19 for slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.