BETHEL PARK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is closing Thursday after new threats emerged against schools on social media.

Bethel Park had instituted a strict security policy allowing only necessary bags in schools after threatening messages were found last week that mentioned Oct. 12.

District officials say while the Bethel Park Police Department does not believe the latest threats to be credible, they felt it was in the best interest of students and staff to cancel school on that date.

The missed day will be made up on Feb. 19.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the threats to contact the Bethel Park Police Department.