NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A threat has prompted a lockdown at Yale Health center in Connecticut.
Yale University sent an alert to students and staff about the threat at the New Haven center around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. The alert advised people to avoid the area while police investigated.
A second alert, sent around 8:20 p.m., said the area was clear.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
No additional information has been released.