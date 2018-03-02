NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A threat has prompted a lockdown at Yale Health center in Connecticut.

Yale University sent an alert to students and staff about the threat at the New Haven center around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. The alert advised people to avoid the area while police investigated.

A second alert, sent around 8:20 p.m., said the area was clear.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

No additional information has been released.