TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey following the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks.
The storm dropped around a foot of snow in some parts before leaving the region early Thursday, with central Jersey seeing the highest amounts. State offices were closed Wednesday due to the storm, but Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said they would reopen Thursday.
Murphy had also declared a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the storm. But his office hasn’t announced yet if that order has been lifted.
Dozens of schools had cancelled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in many areas, while others planned delayed openings.
The state’s major utilities reported slightly more than 75,000 customers were still without service early Thursday.