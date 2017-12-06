PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine utilities say thousands of customers are without power in the wake of high winds and rain that hit the state hard overnight.
More than 3,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Some 1,400 of those were in York County in southern Maine.
Emera Maine reports about 1,600 customers were without power on Wednesday morning. Hancock County was the hardest hit part of the utility’s coverage area.
The Portland Press Herald reports both utilities expect to have customers back on line by early afternoon on Wednesday.
