CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thousands of homes and businesses in West Virginia have lost power as severe thunderstorms moved through the state.

FirstEnergy says on its website more than 21,000 customers were without electricity Monday evening.

The hardest hit areas include about 3,700 in Jefferson County, 2,600 in Pendleton County, 2,300 in Randolph County and 2,000 in Lewis County.

Thunderstorms packing high winds buffeted northern and eastern parts of the state Monday afternoon.

FirstEnergy’s Mon Power and Potomac Edison subsidiaries serve more than 545,000 customers in West Virginia.