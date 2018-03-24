HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.
Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquillity Park as part of the nationwide “March for Our Lives” following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Turner chanted with the crowd “Now is the time” to “Do the right thing.”
Some demonstrators carried American flags. Others displayed signs with slogans such as “Enough is Enough” and “Never Again.” Another handmade poster said: “I Teach— Arm Me With Books, Not Bullets.”
Houston police didn’t immediately report any problems. Police tweeted an image of Chief Art Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY’-doh) on hand for the march on a cloudy day with temperatures in the 70s.