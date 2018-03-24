OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several thousand people braved freezing wind chills and light snow Saturday to participate in the “March for Our Lives” rally near downtown Omaha.

Marian High School freshman Callie Cavanaugh says she’s tired of school gun violence across the country, noting that she has cousins who live close to Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Also among the crowd was 14-year-old Melina Piperis, an eighth-grader at St. Vincent de Paul in Omaha, who said she wants to use her First Amendment right to call for gun control measures.

Westside Middle School student Aden Newmyer says “students have a voice, too,” and wants Congress to see that people are angry about lax gun laws.

Omaha’s was one of hundreds of marches planned Saturday in cities across the globe to protest gun violence and mass shootings.