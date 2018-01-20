MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of activists are rallying in New Jersey to mark the second anniversary of marches in support of women’s rights.
The marches being staged Saturday in Leonia, Monroe, Morristown and Ocean City were among dozens of rallies being held around the country. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.
Many marchers in Morristown wore pink cat-ear hats as a show of solidarity, while others carried signs stating opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.
The rallies come a year after women rallied in cities across the Northwest and the United States, many saying they hoped to send a message to Trump about equality and other causes.
Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.