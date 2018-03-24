LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of anti-gun protesters have flooded the streets of downtown Las Vegas, not far from the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history last year.

Demonstrators started the March for Our Lives rally Saturday morning at the Smith Center concert hall and then walked to City Hall, led by several students banging on drums.

Many held up signs and their fists chanting “Enough is enough.”

Survivors the Oct. 1 shooting at a country music festival on the Vegas Strip that killed 58 people were also in the crowd.

The student organizers of the Las Vegas demonstration say they were inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida, who turned their own mass shooting last month into a call for action.