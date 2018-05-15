CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thousands of customers remain without power in West Virginia a day after severe thunderstorms rolled through the state.

FirstEnergy says on its website that about 7,500 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday afternoon. That includes 2,400 customers in Pendleton County, 1,800 in Harrison County and 1,200 in Jefferson County.

Thunderstorms packing high winds buffeted northern and eastern parts of the state Monday afternoon.

FirstEnergy’s Mon Power and Potomac Edison subsidiaries serve more than 545,000 customers in West Virginia.