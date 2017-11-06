PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 7,000 customers still lack power in Maine a week after a powerful storm ripped through the state.

About 6,700 of the homes and businesses that don’t have power on Monday midmorning are customers of Central Maine Power. Emera Maine also has more than 800 customers without power, mostly clustered around the Bangor and Bar Harbor areas.

The storm cut power to nearly 500,000 customers in the state, 404,000 of whom were customers of Central Maine Power. It peaked early on Oct. 30 and hundreds of crews have been at work restoring the electrical grid since.

The remaining Central Maine Power outages are heavily located in Cumberland, Kennebec and Lincoln counties.