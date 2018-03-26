CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Appalachian Power crews are working to restore electricity to thousands of West Virginia customers who lost power from a winter storm.

The company says on its website that more than 8,000 customers in southern West Virginia remained without power Monday. Most of the outages were in the Bluefield and Princeton areas.

The storm brought heavy, wet snow on Saturday night that knocked out power to more than 13,000 customers in three counties.

The utility says more than 1,000 crews are working to restore power and more from outside its service area were expected to arrive in the most needed areas.

The company says there is a great amount of damage to assess and repair and didn’t immediately provide an estimated time of restoration.