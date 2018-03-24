SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of people marched to the Utah state Capitol on Saturday in separate events that were both aimed at sparking changes to improve school safety but by different methods.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say around 500 pro-gun marchers went first as they peacefully walked in a rally designed to advocate for fortified schools and more armed teachers.

One hour later on the same route, an estimated 6,000 anti-gun violence participants, mostly students, marched in a call for more gun regulations.

The two sides were peaceful with a few speaking to each other.

The Salt Lake City rally was one of hundreds of rallies around the country inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting.