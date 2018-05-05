MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thousands of Vermonters are out picking up trash from the landscape during the state’s annual Green Up Day.
The event on Saturday happens each year on the first Saturday in May.
Green Up Day was started statewide in 1970 by then-Gov. Deane Davis when the interstates were closed so volunteers could pick up trash.
Now communities organize cleanups, with trash bags and litter drop off locations. Some also offer a community lunch afterward.
Organizers say more than 22,000 volunteers take part in the largest statewide volunteer event in the state.