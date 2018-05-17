CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of young singers from across all Chicago neighborhoods are coming together for a Chicago Children’s Choir performance.

Organizers say 4,800 youth representing all 57 Chicago zip codes will perform at the May 24 Paint the Town Red concert in Millennium Park. They say the concert is a physical representation of the choir’s mission to unite youth from diverse backgrounds

Singers will range from 3rd to 12th grade. They will perform music ranging from classical to folk, gospel and world music as well as selections from the choir’s original hip-hop musical.

The event is free.

The Chicago Children’s Choir was formed in 1956, at the height of the civil rights movement.