BOSTON — The young woman stood almost frozen, her hands clasped in front of her, as the prosecutor read from her texts to her college boyfriend.

Filled with expletives, and frequently in all caps, the messages read like one long outpouring of rage.

She asked him to “do everyone a favor” and go kill himself, repeatedly called him “worthless,” and threatened to harm herself if he did not do what she wanted.

“u can’t figure it out? u wanna make me livid again? u want me to slash my throat? Is that what you want?” the young woman, Inyoung You, demanded in a text at 1:25 p.m. May 18, according to court documents.

Two days later, her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, 22, killed himself by jumping from the roof of a parking garage in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, on the day of his graduation. Both were students at Boston College.

The local district attorney has charged You, 21, with involuntary manslaughter, arguing that her psychological treatment of Urtula over the course of an 18-month relationship was wanton and reckless and that it created life-threatening conditions that she had a duty to alleviate.

The case has raised questions about the role of one person’s words or actions in another person’s suicide, about youthful relationships that unspool in mind-boggling numbers of text messages, and about the use of those messages in a criminal prosecution.

You, who withdrew from classes in August, was in South Korea when prosecutors announced the charges last month; she has since voluntarily returned to the United States.

She appeared in court Friday wearing black pants and loafers and a long, light blue coat, her face fixed in a frown. Through her lawyer, she pleaded not guilty to the charge. She did not speak, except to utter a quiet “ow” when she was handcuffed.

At the center of the prosecution’s case are 75,337 text messages that the couple exchanged in the two months before Urtula’s death. More than 47,000 were from You, prosecutors say.

You’s representatives have argued that the prosecution has cherry-picked from the texts between the couple to make its case and that other messages suggest a different picture

In recent days, a public relations firm representing You shared with The Boston Globe what it said were the texts that You and Urtula exchanged on the morning that he killed himself. In the messages, You appeared to be trying to stop him.

Speaking to reporters after the arraignment, Steven Kim, her lawyer, accused the prosecutor of painting “a fragile 21-year-old as a monster to the entire world” in “a cheap pursuit of headlines.”

“When the facts come out,” Kim said, “it will be clear that these two young individuals were very needy emotionally and were involved in a relationship that became a toxic blend of fear, anger, need and love.”

But Caitlin Grasso, an assistant district attorney, described the relationship differently, as one of persistent abuse, in which, in the weeks before Urtula’s death, You repeatedly told him to kill himself.

She said the couple had started dating in late 2017 or early 2018 after meeting through the Philippine Society of Boston College, a student organization dedicated to fostering Filipino culture on campus. Some months into their relationship, Grasso said, You discovered that Urtula had not been truthful about continuing to communicate and socialize with an ex-girlfriend who was also a Boston College student, and the relationship shifted.

From that point on, Grasso said, You abused Urtula psychologically and verbally and frequently threatened to harm or kill herself in order to manipulate him. Witnesses said that Urtula would often leave social gatherings because she had texted him saying she was going to hurt herself, Grasso said. If Urtula did not respond fast enough to her calls or texts, or if he asked for space in an argument or for permission to go to sleep, she would threaten to harm or kill herself, Grasso said.

By March, You had isolated Urtula from his college friends, Grasso said, requiring him to block their telephone numbers and block them on social media.

Grasso said Urtula, who had no documented mental health issues before the relationship, was breaking under the stress.

Late on the night of March 31, Urtula texted You, “I asked you to stop so many times,” adding, “I’m breaking down and I’m scared.”

He said he was having “the worst anxiety attack of my life” and was curled in a ball on the couch.

“All the voices are so loud,” he wrote, using an expletive, “and they all have your voice.”

“I want you and the voices to stop,” Urtula’s texts went on. “To stop telling me how worthless and pathetic I am” and “how much I deserve to die.”

The case has drawn comparisons to that of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Massachusetts in 2017 for having urged a close friend, Conrad Roy III, in text messages to kill himself. Carter was 17 at the time.

Massachusetts is among a small group of states that does not have a law making it a crime for someone to assist or coerce another person into killing themselves. That is why prosecutors charged Carter and You with a much broader crime, involuntary manslaughter. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Outside the courthouse, You’s attorney, Kim, accused the district attorney of seeking to expand the homicide laws “in an attempt to grab headlines” and said that punishing You would “only compound the tragedy that already exists.”

“We should be better,” he said. “We should be finding ways to help young people in these situations instead of prosecuting them.”

As it proceeds, the case will likely raise still more questions. Grasso said that, in late 2018, Urtula’s friends had tried to intervene, telling him that You needed professional help. When Urtula agreed, one of his friends contacted the campus health center’s emergency services hotline about You.

But nothing came of it, Grasso said: “They were told that there was, quote, ‘no imminent danger.’”

