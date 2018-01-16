DALLAS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of students in Texas have a day off after frigid temperatures and icy roads made travel hazardous.

The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Tuesday due to wintry weather. HISD is the state’s largest with about 215,000 students.

Public schools in Galveston, Austin, San Antonio, Waco and Tyler also shut down Tuesday, along with the University of Texas in Austin and Texas State University in San Marcos.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Austin, San Antonio and Houston areas, plus sections of East Texas, until Tuesday night. Forecasters say the cold weather should ease by Wednesday with temperatures expected in the 40s in Houston and Central Texas.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston canceled more than 500 flights Tuesday due to weather.