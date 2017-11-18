Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of runners will be hitting the streets for the Philadelphia Marathon.

The runners will begin and end their journey Sunday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

City officials warn motorists that many roads in the area will be closed while the marathon is being run. Others will be shut down briefly as runners pass by.

They also warn that “no-parking” regulations will be strictly enforced and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press