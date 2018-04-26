BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of Romanian health care workers are protesting wage cuts outside the government offices in the capital.
Traffic was restricted in downtown Budapest as up to 10,000 health care workers from different parts of the country traveled to Bucharest Wednesday for the protest. They threatened to go on strike if the government doesn’t resolve their salary issues. Demonstrators blew whistles and vuvuzelas.
Romania’s left-wing government recently approved substantial salary hikes for some state health workers, with some medics have seen their wages more than doubled. However, Leonard Barascu, heads of the Sanitas health union, said some employees lost up to 1,100 lei ($290) of their net monthly pay.
Health Minister Sorina Pintea met hospital chiefs this week and called on them to manage their resources better to cover wage losses.
