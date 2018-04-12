KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of small earthquakes have been recorded in the Kodiak area since a magnitude 7.9 quake in January hit about 175 miles southeast of the city.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that nearly 3,000 aftershock quakes of 2.5 or above have hit since the major earthquake, with the vast majority hitting southeast of the island in the same area as the Jan. 23 quake.

Natalia Ruppert, a seismologist at the University of Alaska, said aftershocks are expected to occur for months or even years. She said roughly 20 aftershocks are being recorded each day.

The Daily Mirror reports that the vast majority of the aftershocks were not severe enough to be felt.

