KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of small earthquakes have been recorded in the Kodiak area since a magnitude 7.9 quake in January hit about 175 miles southeast of the city.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that nearly 3,000 aftershock quakes of 2.5 or above have hit since the major earthquake, with the vast majority hitting southeast of the island in the same area as the Jan. 23 quake.
Natalia Ruppert, a seismologist at the University of Alaska, said aftershocks are expected to occur for months or even years. She said roughly 20 aftershocks are being recorded each day.
The Daily Mirror reports that the vast majority of the aftershocks were not severe enough to be felt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com