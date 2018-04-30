MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire say nearly 15,000 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in by state residents for Drug Take Back Day.

The Saturday event is held twice a year to keep unused or unwanted prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. WMUR-TV reports the Manchester Police Department says they collected 1,600 pounds of drugs — double what they took in last time.

Officials say the nationwide event is part of an effort to help prevent people from becoming addicted to prescription medication.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Jon DeLena says about 112 locations participated throughout the state.

Many police departments have put drug take-back boxes in their lobbies, so medication can be dropped off at any time.

Another statewide event will be held in the fall.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com