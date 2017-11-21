CLAYSVILE, Pa. (AP) — A tractor-trailer has overturned in western Pennsylvania, spilling thousands of pounds of chocolate on the roadway.

Emergency dispatchers tell KDKA-TV about 32,000 pounds of chocolate, still in boxes, toppled out of the truck when it slid off the road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. It wasn’t clear what caused the truck to go off the road in Finley Township.

Only one lane of the road is open as responders try to clean up the mess.

___

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com