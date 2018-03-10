BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Some 3,000 ethnic Hungarians have staged a march in Romania’s northwest Transylvania region to demand more autonomy.
They gathered in Targu Mures, a city that is home to many ethnic Hungarians, on Saturday carrying a giant Szekler flag, a symbol of the Hungarian minority seeking greater self-determination in Romania.
Participants shouted “Autonomy!” and presented a petition calling for territorial autonomy for their group.
They said the request would not “affect the territorial autonomy and sovereignty of Romania.” There are some 1.2 million ethnic Hungarians living in Romania, a country of 19 million.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Florida legislature bucks NRA to pass new gun restrictions after Parkland school shooting
- Drunk man who took $1,600 Uber ride to NJ seeking donations
- FAA bungles $36 billion NextGen aviation project, federal report says
Transylvania was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire until 1918, when it was given to Romania.
Ethnic Hungarians are allowed to be educated in Hungarian and can speak the language in court in some areas of Romania.