TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of Floridians have been helping people who were victims of hurricanes that battered the state and Puerto Rico.

Volunteer Florida announced on Wednesday that more than 22,500 volunteers had logged more than one million hours helping people affected by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement that he and others were thankful for the hard work of those who had responded after the storms.

Volunteer Florida works with state and local officials to coordinate volunteers and donations during times of need.

Irma ripped through the state in September and has been blamed for at least 70 deaths in the state. Florida has also seen an influx of people who fled Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.