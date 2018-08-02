JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands are marching in the Gay Pride Parade through Jerusalem, partying in the shadow of a recently passed surrogacy law that excludes homosexual fathers.
Waving rainbow flags and blasting music, revelers marched Thursday amid tight police security. A few dozen people protested the parade.
Festivities mixed with outrage this year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month pledged to pass legislation supporting surrogacy for gay fathers, but then voted against it, apparently under pressure from ultra-Orthodox Jewish coalition partners.
Jerusalem holds a modest parade annually in contrast to celebrations in liberal Tel Aviv, which recently drew over 250,000 people.
Much of Jerusalem’s residents are observant Jews, Muslims or Christians, communities that often frown on homosexuality.
A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old girl, Shira Banki, to death at Jerusalem’s parade in 2015.