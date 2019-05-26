HONG KONG (AP) — More than 2,000 people are marching in Hong Kong to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed.

Demonstrators took to the streets Sunday afternoon holding yellow umbrellas that read “Support Freedom, Oppose Evil Laws.”

Some people carried a black coffin, while others pushed wheeled white crosses and the numbers 6 and 4 — a nod to the day on June 4, 1989, when leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party ordered the military to re-take Tiananmen Square from student-led protesters.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the martial action.

Commemorations of the event are strictly banned in mainland China.