WASHINGTON – Black Lives Matter Plaza was turned into a church Sunday morning, with thousands of mostly African American churchgoers praying, protesting, kneeling and dancing near the White House after marching from the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

It was one of the largest faith-based events in the more than two weeks of protests that have consumed the nation’s capital since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May, and it was the first big public event organized by black clergy. Organizers said that was due to extra caution in the African American community, which has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mask Required! Safe Social Distancing Enforced,” instructed organizers from regional NAACP branches and Alexandria, Va.’s historic Alfred Street Baptist Church, which has roots back to the time of Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. Marshals monitored safety. Demonstrators were spaced out in rows, and organizers frequently paused the flow of marchers to keep buffers between them. People bunched up in places, but for the most part wore masks, including many with African-style patterns.

Alfred Street Pastor Howard-John Wesley said he and other clergy were also waiting for an event infused with prayer – and safety. The Trump administration forcibly removed protesters from the area near Lafayette Square on June 1, ahead of President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church. On Sunday, that show of federal force was replaced with prayer.

“We were waiting for a call for something not just incensed with anger but something that integrated our faith,” Wesley said. “We wanted to carve out something safe for teens – I was scared to let them come downtown. We wanted to teach them about protesting peacefully.”

And on Sunday that is what they did.

“It’s not rage or anger. God is here and that’s hopeful,” he said.

Advertising

That same ground near St. John’s was transformed by afternoon into a kaleidoscope of prayers, chants, singing and preaching from Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian faith leaders. Among them was Rev. William Barber II, one of the country’s best-known progressive clergy, who called for a “moral reconstruction” that pulls in people of all backgrounds and races and forces sweeping policy changes rather than moderate tweaks.

“The streets aren’t calling for moderate change,” Barber said in an interview. “God help us if we don’t.”

Hundreds of individuals and families made their way to the same swath of the city Sunday, some strumming guitars and singing “We Shall Overcome,” others eating Popsicles. They scrawled messages in chalk, and gazed at a wall of posters – “How many weren’t filmed?” read one – reflecting on sustained nationwide protests and searing moments in their own histories.

Joseph Young, 64, of Northeast Washington, said he had given up hope of real change, but then found himself repeatedly drawn to the area around Lafayette Square. When Young was a teenager in Los Angeles in the 1970s, a police officer stopped him and put him in a choke hold, he said. The officer eventually released him, but with a “casual smile” he hasn’t forgotten.

In the days since Floyd’s death, Young has questioned his own reaction to being choked, which was to go numb. “I didn’t struggle. I didn’t cry out. I didn’t fight back,” he said. In recent days, he’s begun to understand “I may have saved my life by not responding.”

After decades of avoiding police, Young has been inspired by the outpouring of “young, old, white, black, brown, yellow … I don’t look for, or have a need to, be in opposition. But if I have to – I will,” Young said. “The young people renewed my hope that America can get better.”

Advertising

A broader representation of the black church was on display Sunday, giving voice to ideas from different black Christians on what this moment calls for. Black Baptists and black Pentecostals were among those demonstrating Sunday morning, and Rev. Barber joined in the broad effort to bless the protest movement later in the day.

Barber, co-chair of a faith-based advocacy group called Poor People’s Campaign, also delivered a stinging sermon from the soaring nave of Washington National Cathedral – with 14,000 viewers watching live online.

Barber said Floyd’s killing and the disproportionate deaths of minorities and the poor during the pandemic are consistent with America’s history and its “unnecessary accepting of death.”

He counted the deaths of Native Americans, of Africans brought as slaves, children who suffered and died due to child labor practices and others.

“This raw truth needs to be heard in this country because America has a long history of death that leads us to this moment!” said Barber, his hulking frame at times rocked by the volume and intensity of his own words. “Until we face it we can’t repent right … America, you’re killing yourself!”

Many marchers, heading out from the soaring museum on the Mall earlier in the day for what organizers called a “prayer walk,” emphasized the need for activism steeped in prayer. They cited the famous scripture from the Book of James: “Faith without works is dead.”

Walking up 15th Street NW, they paused at stations where people could pause to pray – for “affordable health care,” for “victims of police brutality,” for “the courage to speak truth to power.” They also chanted the names of people killed by police and spoke of daily affronts.

Carrie Haley, carrying a sign that read “Always pray,” said she was overwhelmed by the “unconscious bias and microaggressions” she often faces.

“When you show up in a corporate boardroom and have to remind yourself you’re black. When you want something at customer service you have to remind yourself you’re black. Before the officer gets out of the car, you have to remind yourself you’re black,” said Haley, 54, an Alexandria psychologist. “We shouldn’t have to remind ourselves because we want to make it out of the situation alive.”

She believes the brutality of the video that captured Floyd’s final minutes, the length of time he lay beneath the officer’s knee, have changed things. “This is different – when you see corporations speaking out, the NFL commissioner saying he was wrong … that tells me people are listening,” Haley said.

The marchers flowed into the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza, filling 16th Street from Lafayette Square to K Street, and Wesley gave his sermon with the White House as a backdrop.

“We pray you would poke and prick the hearts of this nation,” Wesley prayed, as a few thousand marchers knelt or touched their foreheads to the ground in prayer.

Advertising

“Oh God show yourself strong as you did that Sunday in Jerusalem,” he said referring to the story of Christ’s Resurrection. “Show yourself in Minneapolis! In Atlanta! In Washington! Lord I want to see my sons grow! God show yourself strong!”

When the marchers had arrived in the Plaza, organizers boomed from the speakers: “Helicopter arms! Space out! If you’re touching someone you’re too close!”

The march and prayer rally had a focused and yet optimistic feel, some said, compared to two weeks ago, when many felt nothing but anger. Some said they were encouraged to see legislation coming forward to reform policing.

“If you asked me two weeks ago if Confederate statues would start being torn out of the ground and our system, I would have never have believed it,” said Christian Bentley, 33, who lives in Alexandria and works in marketing and mental health. “To see people listening – it’s amazing that in 2020 America is ready to hear the black experience.”

Bentley marched carrying a small, wooden cross of a black Jesus, carved by the black Catholic order of Josephite brothers. In the same hand he held his rosary beads.

Demonstrators later danced to the music of Public Enemy in the plaza.

Advertising

Police and military vehicles blocked many intersections downtown through the morning. Near the White House, parked police cars with their lights flashing and officers outside watching as the crowd of church protesters gave way to hundreds of people streaming through Lafayette Square, including many families.

Drummers played near the AFL-CIO building that had damaged by fire in the early days of the protests. Police officers joked with a boy trying to climb a tree by a fence in the square, smiling as his family helped him up.

“T-shirts! Face masks! Hats!” a vendor yelled as people wandered by snapping selfies and reading messages chalked onto the plaza

“‘I can’t breathe,’ Black Lives Matter masks,” another vendor called out.

A small group gathered around Stacee Roy as she sang in the square. She ended with the old spiritual, “Oh Freedom!” her voice rising in the clear air.

Roy, from Bowie, Md., had been a backup singer at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, and she hadn’t been at protests because of her three children, she said.

Advertising

But she needed to sing in front of the White House on Sunday. And she brought Stephen Roy Jr., 17, Semaj Roy, 6, and little Sarah-Love Roy, 1, with her.

She and her husband Stephen were nervous, Roy said, and she asked a police officer if she was allowed to sing – something she never would have questioned a few weeks ago.

“He said we still have the First Amendment,” she said, standing in a spot that had been fenced off just days before. “I said, ‘Yes, I know, but so much has been broken.'”

In the silence after her singing ended, she clasped her hands.

“I feel so free,” she said. “I literally still have goose bumps. I feel so, so free.”

Eric Carter, 34, took the Metro train in from Woodbridge, Va., on Sunday after avoiding the protests for days during the pandemic. He was trying to balance an appreciation of the beautiful day and the diversity of the crowd gathering in support of change – and cynicism.

Advertising

His sign was a little severe, Carter said. “It’s a downer – it doesn’t refer to peace or unity. But that’s the first thing I thought: ‘Who’s next?’ Nothing is gonna stop.”

Ebony Smith, a reading specialist for Prince George’s County (Md.) Public Schools who brought her three children to Black Lives Matter Plaza following church services, said there was a sense of change in the air and she wanted her children to witness it.

Smith held the hand of her son, Derrick, 7, while her twin daughters – Alana and Andrea, 13 – posed for photographs in front of a mural painted over a plywood window covering that listed the names of Freddie Gray and others who died at the hands of police.

“They have, in their 13 years, seen this play out over and over again on TV,” Smith said. “Hopefully, this is not something we’ll have to see happening again.”

Protests continued around the country throughout the weekend, with demonstrators demanding far-reaching police reforms, and the reversal of earlier injustices. In Richmond, Va., the Monument Avenue statue of Robert E. Lee continued to be a major draw.

Dozens of people whiled away a sunny Sunday afternoon around the statue. A gospel band set up for a live performance. Under canopies around the traffic circle, volunteers offered voter registration, materials for making protest signs and free water and snacks. Cars moved slowly past along Monument Avenue, windows down to take in the scene.

Advertising

“We need to have more activities like this, especially for the young people,” said Edward Woodson, 66, of Richmond. Wearing a Disabled Veteran cap and sitting on a motorized scooter with a license plate that said “WAZZZUP,” Woodson said he had paid little attention to the Confederate statues while growing up in Richmond. But as a black man, he has come to think more about what they stand for and believes they should come down.

The daily demonstrations “make me feel good because we’re trying to get our voices heard,” he said. But he confessed to mixed feelings about the police. Once when he was homeless, he said, a Richmond officer prayed with him and gave him money from his own pocket to get a room for the night.

“But it only takes a few bad ones to make it bad for the rest of them,” he said.

On social media, Richmond residents continued to complain about an incident the night before in which a city police vehicle had bumped several people while forcing its way through a group of protesters. Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted Sunday that he was asking the local commonwealth’s attorney for a “full investigation” into the matter.

“While the investigation is underway, I have instructed the Richmond Police Department to place the officer involved on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation,” Stoney tweeted.

Stoney, a Democrat, has also called for a disciplinary review of officers who tear gassed peaceful demonstrators at the Lee statue earlier this month.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.