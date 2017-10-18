MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Somalia’s capital in a show of defiance after the country’s deadliest attack.
Wearing red headbands, the crowd of mostly young men and women is marching through Mogadishu amid tight security.
“May Allah punish those who massacred our people,” said university student Mohamed Salad.
The crowd marched toward the site of Saturday’s truck bombing, which killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400. Scores remain missing.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
“You can kill us, but not our spirit and desire for peace,” said high school teacher Zainab Muse.
Somalia’s government has blamed the attack on the al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets Mogadishu but has not commented.
Mayor Thabit Abdi called for Wednesday’s march, saying “we must liberate this city which is awash with graves.”