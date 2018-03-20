RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians are demanding answers about the assassination of a black councilwoman in Rio de Janeiro.
Artists, activists and the sister of councilwoman Marielle Franco spoke during an emotional Tuesday evening protest.
Franco was shot and killed last week after participating in an event on empowering black woman. Her death has touched a nerve with many in a nation where more than 50 percent identify as black or mixed race.
The long-time activist was elected to the city council in 2016 and was a frequent critic of police brutality, particularly against blacks in marginalized communities.
For many, she was also a symbol of change because she herself emerged from one of Rio’s poorest and roughest neighborhoods.
No arrests have been made and it’s still unclear what motivated the attack.