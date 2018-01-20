CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to attend women’s marches and rallies across Illinois as part of a national effort to mobilize women ahead of this year’s elections.

The biggest turnout Saturday is expected downtown Chicago, where politicians, activists and entertainers will take the stage around 11 a.m. The crowd will then march from Grant Park to Federal Plaza.

This year’s events are being called a “March to the Polls.” In addition to the Chicago rally and march, events also are planned in communities including Rockford, Bloomington, East Peoria and the Quad Cities.

More than 1 million people attended similar events across the U.S. last year in a show of protest against newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and his policies. Some 250,000 people gathered in Chicago.