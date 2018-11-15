PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs are rallying in Prague to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis over a fraud scandal.
Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing.
The Czech leader been under increased pressure this week after his son told an online news portal he was deliberately kept in Crimea to avoid being questioned in the case.
Babis denies that, saying his son — who lives in Switzerland and is mentally ill — was there voluntarily.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- France strikes back against Trump, emphasizing a lack of 'common decency'
- Guard troops search for more wildfire victims; 56 dead WATCH
- Shot in the neck at 17, this is the trauma surgeon now leading doctors against gun violence and NRA
- Police think Alexa may have witnessed a double slaying — now they want Amazon to turn her over
More protests are scheduled for Saturday.
Babis’ coalition government will face a confidence vote in Parliament’s lower house over the scandal.
Parliament’s upper house on Thursday asked Babis to step down until the investigation is completed.