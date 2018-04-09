Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watch out! If you’re being a slowpoke in the left lane in Virginia, you may be fined.

Thousands of people have been cited since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.

WTOP-FM obtained data on the citations through a public records request. The station reports that from July 2017 through April 3, more than 16,000 people were cited under various parts of the law.

The law established a $100 fine for driving too slowly in the left lane, failing to stay to the right unless passing and other related violations.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Israel O’Quinn, says driving too slowly in the left lane endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

The Associated Press