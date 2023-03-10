Chaim Topol, 87, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye, the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in “Fiddler on the Roof,” died in Tel Aviv, Israeli leaders said Thursday.

A recipient of two Golden Globe Awards and nominee for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol long has ranked among Israel’s most decorated actors. More recently in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, his country’s most prestigious honor. Until a few years ago, he remained involved in theater and said he still fielded requests to play Tevye.

Robert Blake, 89, the Emmy Award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday.

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.

Blake, star of the 1970s TV show “Baretta,” had once hoped for a comeback, but he never recovered from the long ordeal which began with the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, outside a restaurant in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood May 4, 2001. The story of their strange marriage, the child it produced and its violent end was a Hollywood tragedy played out in court.

Joe Jarzynka, 45, who went from little-known walk-on to one of the most popular University of Washington football players of the 1990s — or any era — was found dead March 5 along the Sol Duc River on the Olympic Peninsula.

A report from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office stated that his family said Jarzynka, of Tacoma, traveled to Forks to go fishing and brought with him a single-person pontoon boat.

After trying out for the Husky team in 1995 without a football scholarship, Jarzynka earned a role the following season as a kickoff and punt returner and gradually became used as a receiver. The flowing locks of hair that tailed out the back of his helmet, as well as a gregarious personality, helped earn him widespread popularity that included a fan club and the nickname, Mo’ Joe.

Gary Rossington, 71, a co-founder and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write the classic answer song “Sweet Home Alabama” and played unforgettable slide guitar on the rock anthem “Free Bird,” died March 5. No cause of death was given.

Rossington cheated death more than once. He survived a car accident in 1976 in which he drove his Ford Torino into a tree, inspiring the band’s song “That Smell.” A year later, he suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries in the plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.

Tom Sizemore, 61, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of domestic violence and drug convictions, died March 3 at a Burbank, California, hospital.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles, his manager Charles Lago said.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in “Natural Born Killers” and the cult-classic crime thriller “Heat.” But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to jail.

Barbara Everitt Bryant, 96, the first woman to run the U.S. Census Bureau and its leader during the contentious debate over how to compensate for undercounts of people of color in the 1990 census, died March 2 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

President George H.W. Bush appointed Bryant as Census Bureau director in 1989.

During her tenure, which lasted until President Bill Clinton took office in 1993, Bryant faced concerns about undercounts of people of color. She came down on the side of a statistical method that tried to compensate for undercounts, but that was rejected by the Commerce Department.