Dr. Leonard Cobb, 96, who founded Seattle’s Medic One emergency aid program, died at his home at the Terraces of Skyline this month, his family said.

More than 50 years ago, the former Harborview Medical Center cardiologist created the emergency service, which uses trained firefighters to provide emergency medical care.

Cobb teamed with Seattle’s fire chief, Gordon Vickery, to map out a pilot training program for firefighters and secure federal grant funding. In 1970, the city launched its initial version of the program, which trained firefighters and equipped aid cars for the first time with portable electrocardiogram units that read heart activity, pacemakers, resuscitators and defibrillators, in addition to standard first-aid equipment.

Richard Belzer, 78, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” died Feb. 19 at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft said. Scheft said there was no known cause of death, but that Belzer had been dealing with circulatory and respiratory issues.

For more than two decades and across 10 series — even including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played the wisecracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of “Homicide” and last played him in 2016 on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Before “Saturday Night Live” changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for the newly launched “SNL.”

Barbara Bosson, 83, nominated for multiple Emmy awards for her portrayal of Fay Furillo in the acclaimed 1980s police drama “Hill Street Blues,” died Feb. 18, according to her son, television producer Jesse Boscho. No cause of death was given.

Bosson was best known for the “Hill Street Blues” role, for which she was nominated for a supporting drama actress Emmy during each of the first five years of the show’s run. Furillo was introduced as the fussy ex-wife of Daniel J. Travanti’s Capt. Frank Furillo, but over the course of the series her character evolved into a victim’s advocate.

David O’Connell, 69, an auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Los Angeles, died Feb. 18.

According to Los Angeles police, O’Connell was shot multiple times in the bedroom of his home. On Wednesday, police charged a suspect with murder in connection with the killing.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Huey “Piano” Smith, 89, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu,” died Feb. 13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his daughter confirmed Monday. She did not cite a specific cause.

A New Orleans native who performed nationwide but always returned to Louisiana, Smith was one of the last survivors of an extraordinary scene of musicians and songwriters who helped make New Orleans a fundamental influence on rock ‘n’ roll. He was just 15 when he began playing professionally and in his 20s helped out on numerous ’50s hits, including Price’s “Where You At?”, Earl King’s “Those Lonely Lonely Nights” and Smiley Lewis’ “I Hear You Knocking.”