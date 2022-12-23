Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, author of the most famous play in NFL history and one of the greatest players in franchise history, died Tuesday at 72, according to his son. No cause of death was given.

In a December 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, Harris caught a deflected pass off his shoestrings and rambled for a 60-yard touchdown that won the game and put the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game for the first time.

It became known as “The Immaculate Reception,” a play that marked a turnaround for the Steelers from decadeslong losers to a 1970s dynasty.

Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 87.

The Impressions formed in the 1950s after Gooden and brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks met Curtis Mayfield and Jerry Butler in Chicago. The Impressions remained a top group in the 1960s, known for their gospel-styled harmonies and socially conscious songs, including “People Get Ready” and “Keep on Pushing.”

Maya Ruiz-Picasso, daughter of the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, died Tuesday in Paris from pulmonary complications. She was 87.

Advertising

Between 1938 and 1939 alone, Picasso painted 14 portraits of her, including “Maya with her doll,” “Maya with boat,” and “Maya in a sailor suit.” As an adult, she authenticated Picasso paintings, and was an important curator of the artist’s work.

Mike Hodges, the British writer and movie director known for “Flash Gordon” and “Get Carter,” died Dec. 17. He was 90.

The filmmaker, whose last film was released in 2004, died Saturday in Dorset, England, Variety reports.

Hodges, “Get Carter” star Michael Caine and producer Michael Klinger established the Three Michaels production company. Together, they produced 1972s “Pulp,” also starring Caine.

Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock’s most enduring marriages, died Dec. 16, in Devon County, England, her family announced Monday. She was 84.

While Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all have had multiple wives and girlfriends, Charlie and Shirley Watts remained together for more than 50 years, until Charlie died in 2021.

Advertising

Shirley Eikhard, the Canadian singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray and Chet Atkins. and found lasting fame writing Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” died Dec. 15, in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer She was 67.

Eikhard also recorded country music albums for four decades and was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, died Dec. 13 at 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Salemme led the Patriarca crime family in Boston in the early 1990s, before helping prosecutors convict a corrupt FBI agent after learning that other mobsters had been talking about him to authorities.