Robert Morse, 90, whose impish, gaptoothed grin and expert comic timing made him a Tony-winning Broadway star as a charming corporate schemer in the 1961 musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” who later won another Tony for his eerily lifelike portrait of the writer Truman Capote in “Tru” and who capped his long career with a triumphant return to the corporate world on the television series “Mad Men,” died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles.

Jon Wefald, 84, a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs and boosted research funding — while finally finding a coach who could win football games, — died April 16. Wefald suffered a heart attack at his home on Bay Lake in Minnesota, about 120 miles north of Minneapolis.

Wefald was president of Kansas State University from 1986 until the end of the 2008-09 school year. The university said that during Wefald’s tenure, enrollment grew to 23,000 students from 16,000, the campus added 2.2 million square feet of new building space, and annual research funding increased to $134 million from $18 million. During his tenure, the university built and opened its Biosecurity Research Institute and, just months before he retired in 2009, landed the federal government’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

Rosario Ibarra, 95, whose decades-long struggle to un­cover the fate of her disappeared son led her to become one of Mexico’s leading human rights activists and the country’s first female presidential candidate, died April 16 in Monterrey, Mexico. Ibarra’s 21-year-old son Jesús disappeared in April 1975, after he was arrested by security forces at an anti-government demonstration and was never seen again. She founded what became known as the Eureka Committee, and was elected to parliament before running for president in 1982.

Art Rupe, 104, who started a small Los Angeles-based independent label called Specialty Records in 1946 and went on to help launch the careers of artists including Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Percy Mayfield and dozens of other jazz, blues, gospel, R&B and rock ’n’ roll artists, died April 15 in Santa Barbara, California, his family said.

Liz Sheridan, 93, a stage, film and television actor best known for playing Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s mother on the acclaimed sitcom “Seinfeld,” died April 15 at home in New York City. Her “Seinfeld” role was her best known, but it followed decades of work on stage and screen.

Letizia Battaglia, 87, a Sicilian photojournalist who risked her life to document the brutal crimes of her Italian island’s notorious Cosa Nostra Mafia, died April 13 in Cefalù, near the Sicilian capital of Palermo, her hometown. The cause was not immediately available. Calling her photos “indictments,” Battaglia once told the German press agency DPA, “I am a messenger of resistance, resistance against violence, corruption, poverty, against moral and political chaos.”

She was one of the first female photographers to work for an Italian newspaper when she first picked up a camera in 1974 for the left-wing daily L’Ora in Palermo. In the following years, she shot around 600,000 images, which she called her “archive of blood.” Never moving to color film, she insisted that her black and white images, with skillful use of light and shadow, were more effective than color in portraying the blood and death caused by the Mafia. “When you are shooting the dead, using black and white is a way to be delicate, respectful,” she once told London’s Guardian newspaper. “It creates its own silence, and silence was very important for me.”

Christopher Coover, 72, an expert on rare books and manuscripts at Christie’s auction house, where he oversaw the authentication, appraisal and sale of documents ranging from the original texts of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” to George Washington’s annotated copy of the Constitution, died in Livingston, New Jersey, on April 3. Coover appeared on the PBS program “Antiques Roadshow,” and assisted in the sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Hammer Codex” to Bill Gates for a record $30.2 million in 1994.

Bob Babich, 74, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who played linebacker in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns, died April 3 at his home in Clairemont, California. His death was reported by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday.

Babich played for coach Bo Schembechler at Miami (Ohio) University. He was a captain and a first-team All-American at linebacker in 1968, subsequently voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He is still the only player from the Mid-American Conference school in Oxford, Ohio, to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

John Zaritsky, 78, a Canadian documentarian known for his searing examinations of the toll of disease, criminal behavior and flaws of the justice system, including in the Oscar-winning film “Just Another Missing Kid,” about a college student’s disappearance on a road trip, died March 30 at a hospital in Vancouver, B.C. The cause was pneumonia and congestive heart failure.