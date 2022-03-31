John Roach, 83, a marketing visionary who helped make the home computer ubiquitous in the late 1970s by introducing the fully assembled Tandy TRS-80 for $599.95 or less through RadioShack chain stores, died March 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Martin Pope, 103, a physical chemist whose fundamental work on molecular semiconductors more than 60 years ago led to the development of organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs, which are used in digital cameras, mobile phones, solar panels and televisions, died March 27 in Brooklyn, New York.

Jeff Carson, 58, the country music singer and songwriter who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, died of a heart attack in Franklin, Tennessee, on March 26.

Joan Joyce, 81, a force in softball for two decades, died March 26 in Boca Ratton, Florida. A friend of Hall of Famer Ted Williams once asked him who was the toughest pitcher he had ever faced. “You won’t believe this, but it was a teenage girl,” recounted the friend. Williams had struck out against Joyce in an exhibition game in 1961.

Over 19 seasons she compiled a herculean 753-42 win-loss record, tossing 150 no-hitters and 50 perfect games and striking out more than 10,000 batters while accruing an astonishingly low lifetime ERA of .090. And, for good measure, Joyce could also hit: She had a career batting average of .327. She went on to coach the women’s softball team at Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, and was in her 28th season there at her death.

Taylor Hawkins, 50, the hard-hitting, charismatic drummer for Foo Fighters, an enduring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that has won 12 Grammys and released seven platinum albums, died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, while the band was on tour in South America. The Bogotá municipal government issued a statement the following day that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain.” Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so. It said the cause of death was under investigation.

Beyond his blistering drum hits, Hawkins’ fun-loving personality was pervasive in the Foos’ most recent Seattle shows, as he hopped out from behind his kit to sing the occasional Queen cover while Dave Grohl would ditch his guitar and take over on drums. The chemistry and camaraderie between the two premier rock drummers was palpable on stage, and over the years Hawkins became the band’s second most visible member after Grohl.

Hawkins, along with the rest of the Foos, had been much in the spotlight recently, with their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the christening of Climate Pledge Arena, and the release of their horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666.” They’re up for three Grammy Awards, with winners to be announced Sunday.

Kip Hawley, 68, who after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, helped set up the Transportation Security Administration and who became its fourth administrator after the much-maligned agency’s first three years of existence, died March 21 of complications from lung cancer at home in Pacific Grove, California.

Sara Suleri Goodyear, 68, a scholar who vividly evoked her upbringing in Pakistan in “Meatless Days,” a 1989 memoir often cited as a foundational work of post-colonial literature, died March 20 at her home in Bellingham. News of her death was posted on the web page of the Yale English Department, where she was an emeritus professor and had taught since 1984. A friend and fellow scholar, Fawzia Mustafa of Fordham University, said the cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.