Dr. John A. Hansen, 76, an immunologist whose pioneering research made bone-marrow transplants safer and vastly expanded the pool of potential donors to patients with leukemia and other blood disorders, died of pancreatic cancer July 31 in Mercer Island.

As a clinical researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle from 1977 until he retired last year, Hansen had a profound impact on the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma and blood and immune-system diseases.

His team in Seattle developed sophisticated methods of determining which combination of chemicals in a patient’s immune system is required to keep his body from rejecting a marrow transplant from a donor — either a sibling or a complete stranger — whose tissue type does not precisely match.

Jack Perkins, 85, a former NBC News reporter and anchor and host of the A&E program “Biography,” died Monday at his home in Nokomis, Florida, near Sarasota. He had Parkinson’s disease.

Starting as a writer for NBC News in the early 1960s, Perkins went on, as a reporter, to cover the civil-rights movement, the Vietnam War and the assassination of Sen. Robert Kennedy in a 25-year career at the network and its station in Los Angeles.

He made appearances on the “Nightly News,” the “Today” show and the series “NBC Magazine” and “Prime Time Sunday.”

Kathleen Blanco, 76, a pioneering woman in Louisiana politics who was governor when Hurricane Katrina struck, died August 18 from a melanoma in Lafayette, Louisiana. A Democrat, Blanco held Louisiana’s top elected job from 2004 to 2008, and she served in state government offices for more than two decades.

But her legacy rests with Katrina, the devastating August 2005 hurricane that killed more than 1,400 people in Louisiana, displaced hundreds of thousands and inundated 80% of New Orleans.

Shelby Lyman, 82, a chess master who found fleeting fame in 1972 by hosting an improbably popular show on live television as it followed the historic world championship chess match between Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky, died of cancer Aug. 11 in Johnson City, New York

Gina Lopez, 65, a former environmental activist who introduced a broad crackdown on Philippine mining companies after she was appointed the country’s environmental secretary in 2016, died Monday, from multiple organ failure.

Bubba Hiers, 65, who left behind landscaping to help his celebrity sister Paula Deen grow her Savannah, Georgia, restaurant business as she rose to fame, died Thursday in Savannah from pancreatic cancer.

Richard Williams, 86, a groundbreaking animation director who won two Academy Awards for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” died Friday in Bristol, England.