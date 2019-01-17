A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 18.

Carole Channing, 97, whose incandescent performances as the gold-digging Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and the matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in “Hello, Dolly!” made her a Broadway legend, died Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. She was born in Seattle. She had two strokes in the past year.

Theo Adama, 92, a German opera singer whose varied career spanned the second half of the last century and who made a particularly strong impression internationally with his Wagnerian roles, died Thursday in Dresden, Germany. Adam, a bass-baritone, was a regular at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany beginning in the early 1950s, and in February 1969 he made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in one of his signature roles, Hans Sachs in Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger.”

Millicent Young, 96, a member of the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, died Jan. 12 of complications related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Colorado. WASPs flew bombers and other warplanes to free up male pilots for combat service overseas. They served as civilian employees but were granted veteran status in 1977.

Francine du Plessix Gray, 88, a French-American writer who, in her novels and journalism, explored the complexities of cultural identity, the obstacles confronting women seeking their place in the world and her own privileged but anguished early life, died Jan, 14 in Manhattan.

Alan Pearlman, 93, the engineer who founded the synthesizer company ARP Instruments and designed its pioneering equipment, died Jan. 5 in Newton, Mass.

Mary Oliver, 83, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet whose work, with its plain language and minute attention to the natural world, drew a wide following while dividing critics, died Thursday in Hobe Sound, Florida. She had been treated for lymphoma, which was first diagnosed in 2015.

Bonnie Guitar, 95, who had hit records as a country singer and guitarist, but whose biggest achievement may have been her work as a businesswoman in the male-dominated music industry, died Jan. 12 in Soap Lake, Grant County. She was best known for her recording of “Dark Moon,” but the achievement for which she never really received her due, was her trailblazing work as a studio maven and entrepreneur. Over seven decades she did everything from engineer recordings to scout talent and run a record label.

John C. Bogle, 89. who founded the Vanguard Group of Investment Companies in 1974 and built it into a giant mutual fund company, with $4.9 trillion in assets under management today, died of esophageal cancer Wednesday in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.