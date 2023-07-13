EL PASO, Texas — On a 90-degree day in early May, hundreds of migrants were gathered on U.S. soil near a border gate in El Paso, Texas. Many had waited for days, without food, shelter or enough water and bathrooms, before Border Patrol agents allowed them through the gate and took them to holding facilities.

A few miles away, in the air-conditioned El Paso Convention Center, senior government officials and security contractors were gathered for an annual event showcasing the latest technology for helping to secure America’s borders: robotic dogs, surveillance towers, rugged-terrain equipment, drones and counterdrones.

The contrast in scenes illustrates a central challenge of Customs and Border Protection’s mission. The agency, which includes the Border Patrol, was created after the 9/11 attacks. Its website reads, “Our top priority is to keep terrorists and their weapons from entering the United States.”

While its mission has remained the same over the years, its responsibilities have grown. In addition to securing the border, one of the most pressing issues it has faced in the past decade is a humanitarian one, driven by people coming across the border, many of whom are fleeing violence and poverty. Even as few pose security threats, the U.S. government has been sending the biggest law enforcement agency in the country to arrest and subsequently care for refugees.

“We have to evolve, extremely rapidly,” Manuel Padilla Jr., an assistant CBP commissioner, told the convention center crowd of contractors selling military-grade equipment in May. “And that’s on the migration piece.”

CBP, the Homeland Security Department and the White House declined to comment on the record about the situation in El Paso.

The agency’s budget has always been heavily geared toward securing the border. By comparison, a minuscule amount of the budget goes toward providing shelter and care for influxes of haggard migrants.

Although some senior officials have privately acknowledged a need to evolve, Padilla’s public sentiment is not universally shared.

Some in the Border Patrol rank and file want to focus on the agency’s primary mission: “to detect and prevent the illegal entry of individuals into the United States,” not caring for them after they break the law. Some see the humanitarian mission as an invitation for more illegal immigration. Republicans want agents to enforce the law, even though it is decades out of date.

These disagreements are just one piece of the larger, volatile debate over the country’s immigration policies. Even so, scenes of thousands of desperate migrants turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents have become the face of it.

When CBP first saw this migration trend in 2014, some officials believed that other federal agencies, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Health and Human Services, would be better suited to lead the response.

Gil Kerlikowske, the CBP commissioner during the Obama administration, said that idea was not welcome when he brought the issue to senior officials. “This is the border, and this is your problem,” he said he was told.

In that sense, not much has changed.

The Homeland Security Department, where CBP resides, can request assistance from other federal agencies during times of high illegal crossings. But in the end, it is CBP’s responsibility.

Successive administrations have focused on ways to decrease the number of illegal crossings and avoid a humanitarian crisis on the U.S. side of the border.

The Trump administration rolled out punitive policies to deter migrants from crossing the border — in one case, by separating families, and in others, by restricting access to asylum.

The Biden administration, which has witnessed the largest influx of migrant crossings at the southern border at a time when more people are displaced globally than ever before, has focused on narrowing eligibility for asylum and adding some new legal pathways to enter the country.

But because such policies are set by the executive branch and change frequently, a lasting effect is unlikely.

Without the political will to reorganize CBP to support its humanitarian mission, the agency will likely continue to rely on temporary solutions, as it has for the past decade.

When spikes in migration threaten to overwhelm resources, CBP can add temporary holding facilities. The agency has also made significant progress since 2014 in ensuring the facilities are more appropriate for children and stocked facilities with food, water, baby formula, diapers and other necessities.

CBP has hired hundreds of people to process migrants and perform administrative work, relieving Border Patrol agents who had been temporarily reassigned to these roles. And President Joe Biden requested a $4.7 billion emergency reserve for the 2024 fiscal year to make it easier to access funds in a crisis.