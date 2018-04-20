LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate in Tennessee is the third person suspected of firing shots in a Little Rock nightclub last year.

The Little Rock Police Department said Thursday that Cordero Kadeem Ragland will be extradited to Little Rock to face charges in connection to the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge that left more than two dozen people injured. He’s been held in a Tennessee jail since November on separate charges.

A police spokesman says Ragland was acting as a bodyguard for the Memphis rapper performing at the club when the shootout occurred.

Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, another bodyguard for the rapper, has been arrested and faces 10 counts of aggravated assault. Police have also arrested Tyler Clay Jackson, who’s accused of being the initial shooter.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com