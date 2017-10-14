LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in connection with a fatal carjacking in central Arkansas.

Pulaski County deputies on Friday arrested 28-year-old Jackie Andrew Jackson III in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 29-year-old James Ward.

Jackson is jailed without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Authorities say Ward was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the outskirts of North Little Rock and died later at a hospital.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier on capital murder warrants in the case.