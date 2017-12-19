SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The remaining defendant in a child pornography conspiracy in upstate New York has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse says 46-year-old Tammy Lamere, of Granby, admitted Monday to sexually exploiting a child. She was charged alongside her boyfriend, 61-year-old Clif Seaway, who was found guilty last week in a jury trial.

Federal officials had charged Seaway, his ex-wife Tammy Martin and one other person with persuading minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors say five children were victimized from 2001 to 2013.

Investigators had seized more than 50 pieces of electronic equipment including videos of child pornography.

Martin previously pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation in August.

Lamere faces a maximum of 60 years in prison when she is sentenced in April.