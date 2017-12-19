SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The remaining defendant in a child pornography conspiracy in upstate New York has pleaded guilty.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse says 46-year-old Tammy Lamere, of Granby, admitted Monday to sexually exploiting a child. She was charged alongside her boyfriend, 61-year-old Clif Seaway, who was found guilty last week in a jury trial.
Federal officials had charged Seaway, his ex-wife Tammy Martin and one other person with persuading minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors say five children were victimized from 2001 to 2013.
Investigators had seized more than 50 pieces of electronic equipment including videos of child pornography.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Martin previously pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation in August.
Lamere faces a maximum of 60 years in prison when she is sentenced in April.