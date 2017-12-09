DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When Shaina Belsky’s third-grade class found out that the city’s Barnes and Noble Bookstore was in danger of closing, they got to work, writing the CEO of the chain and begging him not to close.

The News-Journal reports that the kids on Florida’s east coast mailed a personal letter to Barnes & Noble CEO Demos Parneros, who is based at the company’s New York City headquarters.

They even suggested alternative sites in the area and invited Parneros to come check them out.

Parnros and his team listened.

Swayed by the Ormond Beach students’ love of books, company officials told the paper the corporate chief stepped in to ensure that Barnes & Noble’s Daytona Beach store and its landlord could find a way to extend the lease.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com