KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Another gray wolf has been found dead in Oregon, marking the third such killing of a federally protected wolf in the past year.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the wolf was found dead in Klamath County on Oct. 29 on state forest land.

Gray wolves are listed as a federally endangered species in western Oregon and killing one is a federal crime.

In all three cases, US wildlife officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to information about the killings.

The wolf was known to biologists at OR-25.

It was believed to have killed a calf at a private ranch near Prospect earlier this year.