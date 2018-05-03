WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a group of thieves drove off with as many as 10 new Dodge Ram pickup trucks during a predawn raid of an auto plant’s storage lot north of Detroit.
Warren police say a security employee at Fiat Chrysler’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant saw someone drive one of the trucks through a lot gate about 4 a.m. Thursday and be followed by eight or nine more trucks. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer described it as “a convoy.”
He says investigators believe the thieves rode to the factory in a stolen truck found nearby and then cut through the storage lot’s fence to get inside.
Dwyer says factory staffers were working to identify the stolen pickups and to provide the vehicle identification numbers to detectives.
